Mirage fighter pilot destroyed Russian drone command post using AASM HAMMER air-to-ground bombs. VIDEO

An Air Force pilot flying a Mirage fighter jet struck a Russian UAV command post and a base where drone crews were stationed.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian pilot used AASM HAMMER air-to-ground bombs to hit the target.

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As a result of the precision strike, the building was destroyed along with the enemy personnel inside.

A video of the strikewas published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

Watch more: Air Force aircraft strike concentration of Russian assault troops from 128th Brigade in Vovchansk. VIDEO