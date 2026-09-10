Mirage fighter pilot destroyed Russian drone command post using AASM HAMMER air-to-ground bombs. VIDEO
An Air Force pilot flying a Mirage fighter jet struck a Russian UAV command post and a base where drone crews were stationed.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian pilot used AASM HAMMER air-to-ground bombs to hit the target.
As a result of the precision strike, the building was destroyed along with the enemy personnel inside.
A video of the strikewas published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
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