Ukrainian aircraft carried out a strike on a concentration of personnel from the Russian military’s 128th Brigade, part of the 44th Army Corps, in the Vovchansk sector.

According to Censor.NET, small groups of Russian infantry were to disperse from this location across Vovchansk to conduct further assaults. The strike hit as reinforcements for the assault groups arrived at the position.

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At least five occupiers were confirmed killed in the air strike, eight others were wounded, and four are considered missing.

Communications node equipment at the site was also destroyed. Two ruscists serving as signallers sustained serious injuries.

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