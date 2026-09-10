Russian UAVs attacked Kryvyi Rih: there were hits and injuries

Kryvyi Rih has come under a massive attack by Russian drones. There have been direct hits in residential areas, and people have been injured.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from posts by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, on his Telegram channel.

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Vilkul reported hits in residential areas

According to Vilkul, the city is under heavy attack by Russian UAVs. He later reported direct hits in residential areas.

The wounded have already been taken to the hospital. Medical personnel are providing them with the necessary care.

"There have been direct hits in residential areas. There are wounded. They have already been taken to the hospital. Doctors are providing all necessary care," Vilkul’s statement reads.

The attack on the city is ongoing. Residents of Kryvyi Rih are urged to remain in shelters.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces shelled three districts of Kharkiv. A strike on a high-rise building was recorded.

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