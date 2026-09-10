128 out of 149 UAVs neutralized by air defense. Hits recorded at 13 locations, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 10, Russian occupiers launched 149 attack drones at Ukraine.

This is mentioned in a report by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the enemy use to attack?

The enemy launched attacks using Shahed-type drones (half of which were jet-powered), Gerber drones, and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye – the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Watch more: Mirage fighter pilot destroyed Russian drone command post using AASM HAMMER air-to-ground bombs. VIDEO

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 128 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types of drones.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 13 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 9 locations.

The Russian Federation's attack is currently ongoing, and enemy UAVs are being detected in Ukrainian airspace.