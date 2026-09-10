DIU revealed structure of RM-48U missile and 63 Russian enterprises that produce it: 95 of 117 components are from USA

The Defence intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has released detailed information about the Russian RM-48U strike missile, which is based on missiles used in the S-400 air defense system. The intelligence agency also disclosed the missile’s component base, the companies involved in its production, and the foreign equipment they use.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of the Defence intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the relevant information and an interactive 3D model of the missile have been published on the War&Sanctions portal as part of efforts to counter Russia’s ballistic missile program.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Defence intelligence, Russia is refurbishing decommissioned anti-aircraft guided missiles and target missiles for the S-400 system, and then upgrading them to engage ground targets.

The RM-48U is a unique design assembled from components of various missiles. Its solid-fuel engine is derived from the 48N6DM anti-aircraft guided missile of the S-400 system.

The tail section is derived from the 48N6E2 export missile, which is used in the S-300 PMU1/2 and S-400 systems. The RM-48U instrument compartment consists of individual components from the 9M96 and 48N6E2 missiles.

The RM-48U can reach speeds of up to Mach 6

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the RM-48U is a single-stage rocket with a solid-fuel engine.

It follows a ballistic trajectory at a speed of 4–6 Mach and has an operational range of up to 400 km.

The missile is equipped with a 199-kg high-explosive fragmentation warhead containing preformed cube-shaped warhead elements.

An autonomous, platform-independent inertial navigation system and satellite navigation based on "Kometa-R12" receivers are used for navigation and guidance.

The Main Intelligence Directorate identified 95 components from the United States

Ukrainian intelligence analyzed the electronic component list for the RM-48U.

Of the 117 identified components, 95 are of American origin. Another four components are manufactured in Taiwan, and three in Switzerland.

Two components each come from Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, and South Korea.

Among the newly identified components is also a laser diode from the French manufacturer 3SP TECHNOLOGIES.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, this data indicates that Russia is using foreign electronic components in the production of missile weapons despite sanctions restrictions.

Intelligence has identified 63 Russian companies

The Defence Intelligence also released information about 63 Russian companies involved in the production of the RM-48U.

In addition to the names of the companies, the intelligence report provided information on the executives and employees of the major manufacturers, as well as the foreign equipment used at these facilities.

Russia has formed separate missile groups

The Russian military has established special units to deploy modified anti-aircraft missiles against ground targets.

Specifically, this refers to a special tactical missile group (STMG), which uses RM-48U missiles with radio-command guidance, and a special operational missile group (SOMG), armed with missiles guided by satellite data.

The use of missiles as part of the STRG is limited by the radio horizon and the capabilities of the S-400’s illumination and guidance radars. Therefore, according to the Defence Intelligence, the Russian military primarily uses autonomous RM-48U missiles with satellite navigation as part of the SORG.

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that Russia continues to expand its arsenal of weapons for the war against Ukraine. The technological advancements gained during the war could be used by Russia and its allies—including Iran and North Korea—in future conflicts.

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