Secrets of Russia’s ballistic missiles and 2,600 suspects: Defence Intelligence carried out large-scale cyber operation against "Moscow Institute of Thermal Engineering". VIDEO

Military intelligence officers carried out a unique operation in the aggressor state’s cyberspace, obtaining a critically important set of data on a key enterprise within the Russian military-industrial complex.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Defence Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, intelligence specialists hacked into the network of the ‘Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology’ (MIT).

As a result of this successful infiltration, Ukrainian intelligence gained access to the organisation’s structure, current and future developments, as well as complete lists of MIT’s management and staff. MIT comprises the ‘Prozhektor’ Design Bureau, the ‘Vympel’ Machine-Building Plant, the ‘Votkinsk Plant’ and the ‘Iskra’ enterprise.

At the corporation’s facilities, drawings, software and engines are produced, and tests are carried out on control units for the Russian Federation’s main missile systems:

The "Yars" ICBM (RS-24) — the backbone of the Russian Federation’s strategic nuclear forces;

The "Topol-M" ICBM (RT-2PM2) — mobile-launched missile systems;

"Bulava" (R-30) submarine-launched ballistic missiles;

"Iskander-M" operational-tactical missile systems — used to strike targets in Ukraine;

"Kedr"/"Oreshnik" short-range ballistic missiles — the latest hypersonic ballistic systems.

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In addition, the documents obtained indicate that MIT engineers are working on systems for the rapid deployment of military satellites into low Earth orbit to provide the Russian Armed Forces with secure combat control, the development of the ‘Start-1M’ conversion launch vehicle for satellite reconnaissance, and the creation of the ‘Tiporyad’ unified space platform.

A key outcome of the cyber operation was the identification of the personal details of 2, 648 Russians employed by the MIT corporation who were involved in the production of weapons and the killings of Ukrainian citizens. All those identified will be subject to sanctions and held to account.

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