Russia has damaged logistics centers of Ukraine’s leading supermarket chains, - The Guardian

Russian strikes on food warehouses and logistics centers have already caused disruptions in the supply of certain goods in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine. The logistics infrastructure of several major retail chains has been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, The Guardian reported this, citing Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Taras Vysotskyi.

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Supermarket logistics have come under attack

According to Vysotskyi, the chains whose logistics infrastructure has been damaged as a result of the latest Russian attacks include Novus, ATB, "Silpo," and "Fora."

The minister called the wave of strikes in August and September the largest attack on food logistics since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"The attacks in August and September 2026 constitute a systematic assault on the civilian population’s domestic life-support system," Vysotskyi stated.

He emphasized that Russian troops are attempting to destroy the logistics chains that supply Ukrainians with food.

The Guardian notes that following damage to warehouses and logistics facilities near several cities, shortages of certain goods have already emerged in stores. At the same time, there is currently no sign of mass panic buying of food, as was seen in the first months of the full-scale war in 2022.

Food prices may rise

Attacks on warehouse infrastructure could also affect food prices.

According to Taras Vysotskyi’s estimate, damage to warehouse facilities could add about 2.5% to food prices. At the same time, business representatives anticipate a much more significant price increase—in some cases, up to 15%.

The reason will not be limited to the loss of goods. Companies will have to restructure their logistics systems to mitigate the risks of future Russian attacks.

Goodwine warehouse lost €4 million worth of goods

One of the facilities hit was a warehouse near Kyiv used by Bureau of Wine, which operates, among other things, the Goodwine chain.

Company co-founder Dmytro Krymskyi said that approximately €4 million worth of goods were destroyed as a result of the strike on September 1.

The company is considering several ways to protect against repeat attacks. These include relocating part of its warehouse capacity to Poland, using underground facilities, and distributing stocks among several smaller warehouses.

Bureau of Wine expects that the logistics restructuring could increase prices by approximately 5%.

For the company, the September attack was already the third since the start of the full-scale war. In 2022, an attack destroyed approximately €15 million worth of goods, and in July 2026, the company lost another €1.5 million worth of products.

There were about 3,000 pallets at a warehouse near Kyiv. Due to the large volume of goods, it was impossible to quickly move all the inventory to a safer location. Air raid alerts created additional difficulties—workers could only move goods for three to four hours a day.

Russia attacks retail chain warehouses

Some food warehouses were damaged during a massive attack by Russia on the night of August 19–20.

Read more: Attack on ATB supermarket in Chernihiv was carried out by Russian Federation’s ’GROM "Kaskad"’ unit, - Defence Intelligence

Specifically, a warehouse in Boryspil where part of the Varus chain’s inventory was stored was damaged. The company warned of possible temporary shortages of certain items in stores, but all retail locations continued to operate as usual.

The Russian strike also damaged a "Fora" chain warehouse in Martusivka, Kyiv Oblast, where fresh produce was stored.

An "ECO Market" warehouse was also damaged. The company reported that no employees were injured. The stores remained open, and the team began restocking the retail locations with necessary goods.

Thus, Russian strikes pose risks not only of direct losses for retail chains but also of supply disruptions and rising food prices for Ukrainian consumers.

Read more: Aftermath of Russian Federation’s strikes on "Epicentre" in Mykolaiv. PHOTOS