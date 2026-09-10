One person killed, two injured: aftermath of this morning’s Russian strikes on Kyiv region

One person was killed and two other residents of the region were injured as a result of this morning’s attack by the Russian Federation on the Kyiv region. Private homes, a veterinary clinic, and a warehouse were damaged.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Tkachenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Unfortunately, there have been tragic consequences from this morning’s enemy attack on the Kyiv region. One person was killed. Two other residents of the region were injured," he said.

Civilian businesses were also damaged as a result of the Russian strikes.

"In the Bucha district, private homes were damaged, and a fire broke out in an open area.

In the Fastiv district, debris damaged a veterinary clinic building and a private home. A woman sustained a shrapnel wound. She received medical care on the spot.

According to preliminary information, one person was killed and another injured in the Obukhiv district as a result of the attack. A fire also broke out in a warehouse," the statement reads.

See more: Enemy attacked six districts in Kyiv region: food processing plant is on fire in Bila Tserkva. PHOTOS

Background

It was previously reported that three people were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Kyiv region on September 9.

Read more: Three injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv region over past 24 hours