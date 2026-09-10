Georgescu accused Romanian President Dan of trying to "pull country into war" by supporting Ukraine
Former Romanian presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu accused President Nicușor Dan of allegedly attempting to drag the country into war by supporting Ukraine. The politician called on parliament not to approve the deployment of Romanian troops to the Multinational Support Group for Ukraine Operational Command.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Digi24.
As noted, Georgescu called the president's proposal a "suicidal move" and urged lawmakers not to support it.
This refers to Dan Nicușor’s appeal to Parliament regarding the participation of up to 20 Romanian military personnel in the Multinational Forces Operational Command in support of Ukraine. The command is based in France and the United Kingdom.
"Romania's advantage as a strategic player lies in its neutrality regarding any conflict: this makes us a desirable partner in the cause of peace, rather than a tool used in war," Georgescu said.
He also described the plan to involve Romanian military personnel in the command structure as "serious and insufficiently explained to the country."
Georgescu's statement came after the office of the president of Romania warned of false information circulating online regarding Bucharest's alleged plans to send its troops directly to Ukraine.
- As previously reported by Censor.NET, the office of Romanian President Nicușor Dan denied reports that Bucharest allegedly intended to send troops to Ukraine to participate in combat operations. This refers to a proposal to deploy up to 20 Romanian military personnel to the Multinational Support Group for Ukraine Operational Command, which operates in France and the United Kingdom.
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