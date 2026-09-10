Deputy for veteran policy will be appointed in each ministry and central government body, - Kim

The government has adopted a resolution requiring ministries and other central executive bodies to designate a deputy minister or deputy head of the relevant agency who will be personally responsible for implementing the state’s veterans policy in their respective areas.

This was reported by Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitalii Kim, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"Veterans' policies are effective when all ministries and agencies are involved. This includes employment, education, health and rehabilitation, social protection, accessibility, and community work. That is why every agency should have a specific person with whom we can promptly resolve issues and move forward," Kim noted.

See more: State must be organised around veterans: Kim outlined priorities for veterans’ policy. PHOTO

What other updates are there?

The government has also updated the membership of the Coordination Headquarters for the Implementation of State Veterans Policy. Two co-chairs will coordinate its work and interagency cooperation: the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine—Minister of Energy and Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

The representation of the ministries and the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the Headquarters has also been updated.

"Our task is to coordinate the efforts of all government agencies around the priorities of veterans' policy set by the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Ukraine. So that all these decisions ultimately yield concrete results for veterans, female veterans, and their families," the minister emphasized.