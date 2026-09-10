SSU foiled assassination attempt on civic activist Druzenko: 19-year-old FSB agent was detained. VIDEO

As part of systematic efforts to counter Russian intelligence services and prevent the destabilisation of the situation in Ukraine, the SSU’s counter-intelligence unit foiled a contract killing of a well-known civil society activist in the Kyiv region. Following pre-emptive action, a hitman working for the FSB was arrested.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is noted that the special operation was personally coordinated by the head of the SSU, Major General Oleksandr Poklad.

It has been established that the suspect planned to shoot the activist during his morning walk with his dog in the woods.

To this end, the agent had been monitoring the potential victim’s hourly routine and routes for a long time, and had also received the coordinates of a hideout from the FSB, from which he retrieved a pistol with ammunition and a silencer.

Following instructions from the Russian security service, the perpetrator was to spend the night in the woods, near the public figure’s home, and kill him with several shots from an ambush.

See more: FSB hitman who tried to kill city council official in Zaporizhzhia region gets 15 years in prison. PHOTO

The hitman’s exposure

SSU officers foiled the enemy’s plot in advance and detained the hitman in an ambush whilst he was preparing for the assassination attempt.

The FSB contract was being carried out by a 19-year-old resident of Mykolaiv who had been recruited by the enemy. He came to the attention of the Russians due to his activity on social media. In particular, the suspect posted messages in support of fascist and Nazi ideology.

Following his recruitment, the Russian special service dispatched its agent to the Ukrainian capital to carry out a high-profile assassination.

See more: Attempted assassination of DIU representative for $100,000: intermediary who was seeking hitman has been detained. PHOTOS

During searches, three pistols with silencers and ammunition were seized from the detainee, as well as smartphones containing evidence of his work for the FSB.

Read more: Wanted to kill senior Ukrainian Armed Forces official ahead of "9 May anniversary": hitman detained in Odesa, – SSU. PHOTO

What are the consequences?

The Russian agent has been charged under several sections of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

Part 1 of Article 14, point 11 of Part 2 of Article 115 (preparation for premeditated murder on commission);

Article 263(1) (unlawful handling of weapons, ammunition or explosive substances).

The suspect is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Who was the target of the assassination attempt?

Later, Hennadii Druzenko, co-founder and president of the First Mykola Pyrohov Volunteer Mobile Hospital, stated that the assassination attempt had been directed at him.

"On the day of the failed assassination attempt on Ihor Obolenskyi, Russian agents were not only hunting down the leader of the "Khartiia" Corps. Russian intelligence services also sent a hitman to my home.

The traitorous hitman, who had come specifically from another city, had carefully studied my daily routine, knew my travel routes, had photos of me, and was preparing to shoot me with a silenced pistol during my morning walk with my dog in the woods," he said.

According to Druzenko, the SSU and the Counterintelligence Department did an excellent job. The criminal was caught red-handed.