Russia remains a threat to Europe, we cannot be naive – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia continues to pose a threat to Europe and urged Alliance countries "not to be naive".

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Censor.NET reports, citing The Guardian.

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Russia is a threat

Rutte stressed that Russia remains a long-term threat to Europe, as its entire economy is focused on defence and preparations for war.

He added that "we cannot be naive" about Russia.

"I know there will always be people who will tell you: oh, if only you would sit down at the negotiating table with Putin and do this and that… This is a long-term problem. It is a threat. We cannot be naive," Rutte said.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses supply of interceptor missiles to Ukraine with Rutte

Europe’s security

The NATO Secretary General also noted that European NATO members increasingly understand that they need to take greater responsibility for their own security.

"Security is not something the United States should do for us, but something they should do with us," he stressed.

Read more: Rutte to Putin: Don’t play with NATO, you won’t be able to win