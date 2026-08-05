Zelenskyy discusses supply of interceptor missiles to Ukraine with Rutte

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the supply of interceptor missiles to Ukraine to strengthen its air defenses with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram.

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Air defense for Ukraine without delays

The president said that Ukraine is actively working with all partners capable of helping supply interceptor missiles. These missiles are needed to protect against Russian strikes on civilians and civilian facilities.

"We are working as intensively as possible with all partners that can help supply interceptor missiles to protect against such deranged Russian strikes on life itself, on people and on civilian facilities," Zelenskyy stressed.

According to him, the NATO Secretary General is well informed about the situation and the threats.

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Coordinating decisions and partner assistance

The two sides coordinated their actions regarding countries that possess the necessary missiles and can help Ukraine. The president stressed the importance of swift decisions.

He emphasized that bureaucracy must be eliminated and the necessary political decisions made. According to him, the lives of people in Ukraine depend every day on the resolve of partners in Europe and the United States.

The president also thanked the partners for their willingness to explore possibilities for supplying the missiles. He separately stressed the importance of providing anti-ballistic missiles and strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy previously suggested that partners’ reduction in supplies of anti-ballistic missiles could be a means of putting pressure on Ukraine. He said this during an NSDC meeting on August 5.

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