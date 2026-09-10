Special border regime introduced in one-kilometre strip along border with Russia and Belarus – State Border Guard Service

On 17 August 2026, the Government adopted Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1049, "On amendments to paragraph 2-1 of Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1147 of 27 July 1998." It has now entered into force, and state border protection authorities have begun implementing the provisions set out in it.

The State Border Guard Service reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

The resolution was drafted to implement a task assigned by the state leadership.

For the duration of martial law, it establishes a special border regime on land plots one kilometre wide along the state border with Russia and the Republic of Belarus.

"This is due to the need to address urgent issues related to strengthening the state’s defence capability amid the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the possible use of the territory of the Republic of Belarus to destabilise the social and political situation in border regions, conduct intelligence and subversive activities, and create conditions threatening Ukraine’s national interests," the State Border Guard Service said.

Read more: SBS does not register increase in military forces of Belarus at border of Ukraine, otherwise threat is preserved, - Demchenko

What the restrictions provide for

It is also stressed that the proposed restrictions are temporary and will apply only for the duration of martial law.

Among other things, the restrictions are aimed at preventing danger to people in these areas and minimising the risks of unauthorised presence within the strip of territory along Ukraine’s state border.

Within the designated area, unrestricted entry, presence, residence and movement of persons are prohibited, as is the performance of work unrelated to repelling armed aggression against Ukraine, defence or protection of the state border.

Read more: No build-up of Belarusian troops has been observed near Ukrainian border, but threat remains, - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The restrictions apply to all land plots within the designated one-kilometre strip along the state border line.