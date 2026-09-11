In Saratov, drones attacked oil refinery and Ozon logistics hub: large-scale fire has been reported. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of 11 September, the Saratov Region was attacked by drones. Explosions were heard in the regional capital and in Engels. It is believed that the Saratov oil refinery and the Ozon marketplace’s logistics complex were targeted.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Russian Telegram channels and OSINT groups.

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Following the first powerful explosions, local residents reported that a fire had broken out at the Ozon logistics hub. In particular, photos and videos show thick smoke rising above the city.

In addition, the Saratov oil refinery is believed to have been hit.

Explosions were also heard in Engels

Reports of explosions have also come in from Engels in the Saratov region.

Information regarding the consequences of the attack in Engels and any potential damage is currently being verified.

Read more: Oil refineries in three regions of Russian Federation and storage facility for strike UAVs in Kursk region have been struck, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

What is known about the targeted facilities?

Saratov is home to a large Ozon fulfilment centre, which the company launched in December 2024. It covers an area of over 100,000 square metres, with capacity to store more than 30 million items and process up to 900,000 orders per day.

Investment in the complex was estimated at approximately 8 billion roubles, of which Ozon invested around 4.8 billion roubles in equipment and IT infrastructure.

The Saratov centre is one of Ozon’s logistics hubs in the Volga region. Through it, the company receives goods from sellers, stores and fulfils orders, and then dispatches parcels for delivery.

The Saratov Oil Refinery is PJSC ‘Saratov Oil Refinery’ in Saratov, one of the largest oil refineries in the Volga region and part of the Russian company "Rosneft". The refinery has been in operation since 1934, with a design capacity of around 7 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

The refinery plays a vital role in supplying fuel to the central and southern regions of the Russian Federation, and is also involved in the logistics chains for the supply of petroleum products to the Russian armed forces. As a result, the facility is periodically targeted by drone attacks.

Read more: Two major oil refineries in Russia have halted operations following attacks, - General Staff





