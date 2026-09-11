Russian attack on Kyiv on September 9: Liudmyla Perehod, head of the bacteriology laboratory, was killed

Liudmyla Perehod, a 67-year-old head of a bacteriological laboratory, was killed during the Russian attack on Kyiv on September 9.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

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"A bright, compassionate, and kind-hearted person, an experienced specialist, and a wise leader who devoted more than 40 years to bacteriology and the health of Kyiv residents has passed away," the statement reads.

She began her professional career in 1984 as a paramedic and laboratory technician at the Darnytskyi District Sanitary and Epidemiological Station. She later worked as a bacteriologist in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv.

Since 2013, Liudmyla Perehod has headed the bacteriological laboratory of the institution, which is now the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health.

Read more: Russian night-time attack on Kyiv: 8 injured, high-rise block on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

What is known?

On September 9, Russia attacked the capital with strike UAVs, including jet-powered drones. One of the UAVs struck a 24-story residential building in the Darnytskyi district, damaging apartments on several floors.

One person was killed, and 17 others were injured, including two children.

Read more: Russian forces struck gas stations in two districts of Kyiv: dead and injuries. VIDEO&PHOTOS