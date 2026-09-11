Putin may discuss war against Ukraine with Modi, - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may raise the issue of the war against Ukraine and its resolution during talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Russian state news agency TASS, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made this statement.

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According to him, during personal meetings with foreign leaders, Putin, whenever possible, briefs them on the situation at the front and the course of the war.

"As a rule, when he has time, Putin uses such meetings to inform his counterparts about what is actually happening on the ground," the dictator’s spokesperson noted.

At the same time, Peskov did not specify exactly which issues related to the war Putin and Modi might discuss, nor whether they would address specific steps to end it.

What led up to this?

Earlier, Peskov stated that an energy ceasefire is not currently under discussion and that the Russian military continues to attack targets in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin has postponed timeline for seizure of Donbas for 16th time: "At current pace, it will take Russia another six years"