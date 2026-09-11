Ukraine ready to cease hostilities along front line if given security guarantees – Budanov. VIDEO

Ukraine is ready to cease hostilities along the de facto front line as it stands on the day an agreement is reached, provided that it receives security guarantees, but without legally recognising the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said this in an interview with LTV, according to Censor.NET.

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Budanov was asked how far the spiral of escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine could go.

"We did not start this war. Ukraine was subjected to open, unprovoked aggression by the Russian Federation back in 2014, which continued with a new phase in 2022. Unfortunately, the answer to your question is: as far as necessary," he said.

According to Budanov, if Russia does not cease hostilities against Ukraine, it will clearly feel the consequences itself to an even greater extent and with even greater force.

"Our strikes will reach ever deeper and become increasingly powerful," the head of the Presidential Office stressed.

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Budanov also said that Ukraine was ready to end the war at any moment.

"We are ready to cease hostilities. The issue lies with Russia. This is Ukraine's entirely public, open, and official position. We are ready and want the war to end. Naturally, on normal, acceptable terms, not in the form of an ultimatum along the lines of: give us everything, and you will still owe us. That will not happen.

"My personal view is that the most realistic option for ending the war, or at least ceasing hostilities, with security guarantees for Ukraine, is along the de facto front line as it stands on the day an agreement is reached. Naturally, without any legal recognition by Ukraine (relinquishment of territories). That will not happen, and no one will do it," he added.

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