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Enemy again attacks office building in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district with jet-powered UAV
A repeat hit on an office building has been recorded in Kyiv's Podilskyi district.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences of the attack
"Preliminarily, a repeat hit was recorded on a five-storey office building in Podilskyi district, the same building that was hit earlier today," Klitschko reported at 6:56 p.m.
At 7:08 p.m., Klitschko said that the repeat strike on the office building in Podilskyi district had also sparked a fire in a nearby warehouse building. Emergency services are working at the scene.
- Earlier, at 6:24 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported a jet-powered UAV over the capital.
What happened earlier
Recall that on the afternoon of 11 September, the occupiers attacked an office building in Kyiv with a jet-powered UAV.
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