US Congress to take up Graham’s "hell sanctions" bill against Russia again next week, Bloomberg reports

The bill of the late Senator Lindsey Graham to strengthen sanctions against Russia, which the US Senate approved by an overwhelming majority last month, will be brought to a vote in the House of Representatives next week.

A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

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New vote

According to the source, the bill will be brought to a vote next week under a procedure that requires only a simple majority for passage.

The bill, authored by the late Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina—a staunch supporter of Ukraine—would give President Donald Trump the authority to impose 100% tariffs on the five largest importers of Russian oil and natural gas, as well as on five countries that help Russia evade energy sanctions. China, India and Turkey are the largest buyers of Russian petroleum products.

Read more: U.S. has imposed sanctions on units of Russian Ministry of Defense and Russian military companies

Concerns in the House

The bill has also faced growing opposition in the House of Representatives over concerns that the move would expand Trump’s authority to impose tariffs and lead to higher oil prices.

However, House leadership ultimately decided to proceed with consideration of the bill, which has bipartisan support and White House approval, after returning to Washington from a Republican midterm election convention held this week.

The retail sector and the influential US Chamber of Commerce have heightened concerns that the measure would give the Trump administration a new legal basis for imposing sweeping tariffs. Business groups oppose it.

"We urge Congress to remove the tariff authorities from the bill and instead focus on targeted sanctions, tougher controls on sanctions evasion and coordinated diplomacy with countries that purchase Russian energy commodities," the Chamber and other business groups wrote in a draft letter to House leadership seen by Bloomberg.

Read more: "Your days of war are numbered": US Senate has explained how new sanctions will force Putin to negotiating table