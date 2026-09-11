Russia attacks Ukraine with jet-powered and attack UAVs on evening of 11 September – Air Force (updated)

A Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities is continuing on the evening of 11 September.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

A jet-powered UAV in the Kherson region, heading towards Velyka Oleksandrivka, the Air Force reported at 7:21 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV passing Krasiatychi in the Kyiv region and heading southwest, the Air Force reported at 7:24 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV heading towards the Odesa region (Chornomorsk/Lymanka), from over the Black Sea, the Air Force reported at 7:26 p.m.

Zhytomyr region: a jet-powered UAV near Malyn, heading west, the Air Force reported at 7:35 p.m.

An attack UAV heading towards Kharkiv from the north, the Air Force reported at 7:50 p.m.

An attack UAV heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the southwest, the Air Force reported at 7:51 p.m.

Update

A UAV in the Kherson region, passing Velyka Lepetykha and heading northwest, the Air Force reported at 8:12 p.m.

Mykolaiv region: a jet-powered UAV heading towards Kazanka or Novyi Buh from the east, the Air Force reported at 8:23 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV heading towards Kompaniivka in the Kirovohrad region, the Air Force reported at 8:58 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV heading towards Kropyvnytskyi in the Kirovohrad region, the Air Force reported at 9:33 p.m.

Jet-powered UAVs flying from Russia’s Bryansk region towards the Chernihiv region, the Air Force reported at 9:50 p.m.

Chernihiv region: a jet-powered UAV near Honcharivske, heading towards the Kyiv region, the Air Force reported at 10:13 p.m.

Another jet-powered UAV flying from Russia’s Bryansk region towards the Chernihiv region, the Air Force reported at 10:13 p.m.

Attack UAVs in northeastern Zaporizhzhia, heading towards Dnipro, the Air Force reported at 10:14 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV heading towards Brovary from the north, the Air Force reported at 10:35 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV over central Kyiv. Remain in shelters, the Air Force reported at 10:43 p.m.

Read more: Russian UAVs attacked Kryvyi Rih: there were hits and injuries