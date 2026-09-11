Over 30% of Ukrainian refugees have faced discrimination in Poland – poll

Over the past 12 months, 31% of surveyed Ukrainian refugees in Poland have faced discrimination based on their nationality or ethnic background.

This is according to the results of a Rating Group survey, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the survey, 31% of respondents faced discrimination based on their nationality or ethnic background over the past 12 months, while 22% experienced prejudice for using the Ukrainian language.

Six percent reported negative attitudes because they spoke Russian, 5% because of their age, and 3% because of their gender. At the same time, nearly half of respondents (49%) had not faced discrimination on any of the grounds listed in the survey.

Ukrainian refugees’ own attitudes towards the local population are mostly neutral (44%) or warm (50%).

Refugees perceive Poles’ attitudes towards them as more reserved: 30% describe them as warm, 46% as neutral, and 22% as cold.

Read more: Poland is considering reinstating free housing and health insurance for some Ukrainians

Returning home

It was previously reported that 51% of surveyed Ukrainian refugees plan to return from Poland to Ukraine, but most are not ready to do so before the end of the war. Only 8% of respondents intend to return home in the near future.

Read more: 73% of Ukrainians in Poland see their future in country – study