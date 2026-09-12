At the end of June this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a 40-day operation by the SBU, which was intended to persuade Russia to end the war; yet by 11 September, he found himself having to reassure Ukrainians that they would not be left without food.

Journalist Yuriy Nikolov draws attention to this on Facebook, reports Censor.NET.

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Zelenskyy is giving people false hope

In his view, instead of outlining realistic prospects for the people, Zelenskyy is engaging in empty promises.

See also: ‘We don’t know if Ukraine will join NATO, but we’ll fight for the strongest security guarantees,’ says Zelenskyy

"That’s the trouble with those who peddle false hope. They push reality aside, operate within a distorted view of the world, and consequently do the wrong things. What’s more, they silence those who point out the real problems. And then it’s ‘oops, the Mayak collective farm’.

That’s why I consider the ‘optimists’ more harmful than the pessimists. Pessimists at least see the rock bottom from which one must push off. Or better still, just be a realist))))", writes the journalist.