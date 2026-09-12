Enemy launched missile strike on "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih": two employees were killed and others were injured

On the night of Friday 11 September 2026, Russian forces launched a missile strike on theArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih plant.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the plant’s press office.

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There are casualties

It is reported that two employees of the plant were injured as a result of the enemy attack. It was initially reported that one employee of a subcontractor had been killed.

As of 11:11, the body of another person killed in the enemy attack had been found. Unfortunately, the aggressor’s shelling claimed the lives of two employees from subcontracting organisations in total.

Damage

The attack caused damage to production and auxiliary facilities. Specialists are currently assessing the extent of the damage, as well as the feasibility and timeframe for restoration.

Rescue and search operations are ongoing.

Read more: Russian troops strike ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih: two dead, main production facilities damaged

An emergency response plan has been activated. Fire service personnel, staff from the health and safety department, rescue workers and medical staff are working at the scene. Those injured in the enemy missile strike are receiving all necessary medical care at the city’s medical facilities.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih: one person was killed.