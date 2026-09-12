Defense forces struck occupiers’ UAV depots and command posts in several directions, - General Staff

On September 11 and during the night of September 12, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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What is affected?

As noted, enemy UAV command posts in Polohy in the Zaporizhzhia region and Zalizny Port in the Kherson region were struck.

Enemy attack UAV depots and storage facilities were struck in Maly Kermenchik in the Luhansk region, as well as in Donetsk, Selidovo, and Kurakhivka in Donetsk region.

Read more: In August, "Alpha" destroyed 17 air defense systems and 23 MLRS units.

In Alchevsk, Luhansk region, a logistics depot and a storage facility for enemy weapons and military equipment were struck.

"The extent of the damage inflicted is being assessed. Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing," the General Staff emphasizes.

What led up to this?