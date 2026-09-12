Funding for "eBaly" programme is secured until end of year; all payments will be made, – Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence has provided clarification regarding the funding of the eBaly programme and payments to manufacturers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ministry’s press office.

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What is the Ministry of Defence saying?

As noted, the eBaly programme remains an effective mechanism for supplying combat units with the necessary equipment, and funding for the programme is secured until the end of the year. Therefore, all due payments for the equipment supplied will be made.

"Certain technical delays are linked, in particular, to the fact that the programme is planned to be refinanced using European Union loan funds, which involves additional procedures, as well as planned changes to the ‘point system’," the Ministry of Defence added.

It is also noted that the Ministry of Defence is working constructively with the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, particularly regarding the implementation of the programme.

Read more: EU surprised by Ukraine’s request for additional $27 billion for defence, seeks to determine how shortfall arose – NYT

How has the programme performed?

"The eBaly programme has proven its effectiveness and has become an important tool for the rapid supply of combat units. It enables the military to independently select the necessary drones, electronic warfare equipment, ground-based robotic systems and other equipment, and to receive it directly from manufacturers," the statement reads.

According to the Ministry of Defence, since the programme was integrated with Brave1 Market, the military has ordered over 750,000 items of equipment worth more than 51.9 billion hryvnias. The value of equipment already delivered amounts to almost 40 billion hryvnias. Over 400 units have utilised the programme, and the average delivery time from the warehouse is 7–10 days.

Stable funding for the programme and payment for deliveries are among the Ministry’s priorities, as they directly impact the provision of equipment to combat units and the resilience of Ukraine’s defence-industrial complex.