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News Attack on Dnipro
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Enemy has attacked factory in Dnipro for third time

The attack on Dnipro

Today, 12 September, Russian forces carried out a third strike on a factory in Dnipro.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"The enemy has attacked Dnipro again. For the third time today, the Russians have struck the same factory," the statement reads.

Details of those affected are being confirmed.

What led up to it

It had previously been reported that the Russians had attacked this very plant during the night and in the morning.

Read more: Russians attacked Dnipro: fire broke out, 12 people injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

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Dnipro (885) shoot out (18814) Dnipropetrovsk region (1607) Dniprovskyy district (342)
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