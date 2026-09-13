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Russian forces have advanced near Dibrova in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupying forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Dibrova (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

See more: Russians have advanced near Kostiantynivka and Chervone, - DeepState. MAP

Updated map

Russian forces have advanced near Dibrova

Read also: Russian forces have advanced near Kostiantynivka and Chervonyi, – DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (6214) military actions (3609) Bakhmut district (614) Dibrova (2) DeepState (558)
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