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Russian forces have advanced near Dibrova in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupying forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.
This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Russian advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Dibrova (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
Updated map
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