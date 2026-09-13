Petrol stations will be fitted with warning systems to alert of approaching enemy drones, - Koretskyi

Petrol stations in Ukraine are already testing an automated and real-time alert system for approaching enemy drones.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Automatic alerts

The head of government noted that the occupiers have significantly intensified their attacks on petrol stations. In particular, over the last few days, there have been attacks on petrol stations in the capital and on international motorways.

To protect staff and customers and ensure the smooth operation of petrol stations, Koretskyi held an emergency meeting with market operators, involving the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the National Security and Defence Council, the State Emergency Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"We once again discussed strengthening security measures at petrol stations, progress in installing additional protective structures for ground infrastructure elements, and the provision of shelters for people," the Prime Minister said.

According to him, a software solution is already being tested that will enable the tracking of drones’ flight paths and allow for a timely response to threats. This involves automatic and prompt alerts at petrol stations regarding the approach of enemy drones.

"We will test this at petrol stations — whilst simultaneously rolling it out to other businesses. Ministers have been tasked with speeding up this process as much as possible," said Koretskyi.

Watch more: Russian man’s reaction to kilometre-long queue for petrol in Tyumen: "They’ve gone mad; they’ve brought this country to such shambles". VIDEO

The fuel situation

In addition, the meeting analysed the balance of petroleum products, logistics and the price situation.

"Due to events in the Middle East and disruptions in supply chains, global oil prices are once again rising sharply. It is clear that market players in Ukraine are responding accordingly. We have drawn up a clear action plan regarding both rail links and the simplification of customs procedures for petrol tankers, as was the case in 2022. We are responding to requests from the business community — the response must be swift and effective. During the crisis, coordination with the business community will take place on a regular basis," said the Prime Minister.