Massive drone attack has been ongoing in Volyn for several hours now: five people are reported to have been injured

Today, 12 September, Russian troops have been carrying out a massive attack on the Volyn region for over four hours, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Roman Romanyuk, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

More than 10 enemy targets entered the region’s airspace during the air raid alert.

Most of them targeted the Kovel district. Five people have been injured there so far. All have received medical attention. There have been no fatalities.

One instance of debris from a drone striking a passenger train in Lutsk has been reported. There were no fatalities or injuries, and passengers were evacuated before the impact.

See more: Enemy has attacked railway: strikes have been reported in Lutsk and Fastiv; passengers have been evacuated, – "UZ" (updated). PHOTOS

"I urge the people of Volyn to remain in safe places until the air raid alert is over. Russia is continuing its terror campaign; there are enemy targets in our airspace once again," emphasised the head of the Regional Military Administration.

What led up to this

Earlier, "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that the enemy had once again attacked the railway. There were strikes in Lutsk and Fastiv; passengers were evacuated.