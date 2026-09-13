New round of peace talks on Ukraine could take place in early October, - Budanov
Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the President’s Office, is convinced that the next round of peace talks on Ukraine could take place in early October.
According to Censor.NET, citing the President’s Office, Budanov made these remarks whilst attending the Yalta European Strategy – 2026.
What is known
According to Budanov, the new round of talks will focus on a gradual reduction in air strikes. He emphasised that it is important for the US and Europe to take part in the talks.
"The main issue will be Black Sea shipping, reducing the number of strikes on civilian targets, critical infrastructure and the like. Everyone exchanged views on this matter. The Russians are well aware of this and are also considering what to do about it. We are waiting," said Budanov.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, on 8 September, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. They discussed Ukraine and the outcome of the visit by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kyiv.
- On 10 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the Russian State Duma election period, there would be "no truly substantive negotiations" with Russia regarding an end to the war in Ukraine.
- He hopes to see the first results of the negotiations by the end of September and added that US representatives are seeking to achieve "substantial progress" in the talks on ending the war before winter sets in.
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