New round of peace talks on Ukraine could take place in early October, - Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the President’s Office, is convinced that the next round of peace talks on Ukraine could take place in early October.

According to Censor.NET, citing the President’s Office, Budanov made these remarks whilst attending the Yalta European Strategy – 2026.

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What is known

According to Budanov, the new round of talks will focus on a gradual reduction in air strikes. He emphasised that it is important for the US and Europe to take part in the talks.

"The main issue will be Black Sea shipping, reducing the number of strikes on civilian targets, critical infrastructure and the like. Everyone exchanged views on this matter. The Russians are well aware of this and are also considering what to do about it. We are waiting," said Budanov.

Read more: Kremlin sets condition for peace talks with Ukraine: "Root causes of ’special military operation’ must be eliminated"

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