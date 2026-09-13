7 071 35
Brigadier General Prokopenko has taken command of ’Azov’ military group
Brigadier General Denys (Redis) Prokopenko has taken command of the‘Azov’ military group.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 1st Corps of the National Guard’s ‘Azov’ unit.
"Brigadier General Denis (Redis) Prokopenko has taken command of the ‘Azov’ military group," the statement reads.
What led up to this?
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine’s positions in the Donetsk region would be reinforced thanks to two newly formed military groups, commanded by Prokopenko and Biletskyi. On the same day, the president awarded Biletskyi the Gold Star of a Hero.
- Madyar reported that the newly formed military units led by Prokopenko and Biletskyi will be fully synchronised with the Special Operations Forces.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password