Brigadier General Prokopenko has taken command of ’Azov’ military group

Brigadier General Denys (Redis) Prokopenko has taken command of the‘Azov’ military group.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 1st Corps of the National Guard’s ‘Azov’ unit.

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"Brigadier General Denis (Redis) Prokopenko has taken command of the ‘Azov’ military group," the statement reads.

What led up to this?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine’s positions in the Donetsk region would be reinforced thanks to two newly formed military groups, commanded by Prokopenko and Biletskyi. On the same day, the president awarded Biletskyi the Gold Star of a Hero.

Madyar reported that the newly formed military units led by Prokopenko and Biletskyi will be fully synchronised with the Special Operations Forces.

Read more: Newly formed groupings of forces led by Prokopenko and Biletskyi will be fully synchronised with USF – Madyar