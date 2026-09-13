Russia continues to attack Ukraine with jet and strike UAVs: air raid alerts have been issued in number of regions

On the evening of Sunday, 13 September, Russian occupiers are continuing to attack Ukraine with strike and rocket-propelled UAVs. Air raid alerts have been issued in a number of regions due to the threat of strikes.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Movements of enemy drones

At 18:55 – A jet-powered UAV was spotted in the north of the Chernihiv region, flying over or past Ripky in a south-westerly direction.

At 18:56 – Jet-powered UAVs on the border between the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, heading north.

At 19:19 – Jet-powered UAVs flew through the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Station exclusion zone, heading for the Zhytomyr region.

At 19:20 – A jet-powered UAV flew from the Kirovohrad region to the Vinnytsia region, passing Gaivoron on a north-westerly course.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

See more: Occupiers attacked ambulance with drone in Kherson: two medics were injured and vehicle was completely burnt out. PHOTO