Man in Lviv is suspected of distributing material depicting child sexual abuse, - public prosecutor’s office

In Lviv, a 42-year-old man has been charged with obtaining, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material. Law enforcement officers discovered the relevant files on his mobile phone.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office and the regional police, according to Censor.NET.

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It is reported that, according to the investigation, the man received video files containing child pornography via Telegram and stored them on his mobile phone.

In the summer of 2026, he allegedly began sending this material to other users. According to law enforcement authorities, five of the files he shared contained depictions of child sexual abuse.

The man was arrested in September. During the investigation, the police seized devices on which they found a significant amount of pornographic material.

The suspect was charged under Parts 1, 3 and 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – with the possession and storage of child pornography using information and telecommunications systems and technologies, as well as with its subsequent distribution.

The penalty under this section provides for up to 15 years’ imprisonment, together with disqualification from holding certain posts for a period of up to three years.

The court imposed a pre-trial measure on the suspect – detention pending trial, subject to the possibility of bail.

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