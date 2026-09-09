In Lviv, TCR officer threw woman into flower bed: military registration and enlistment office claimed civilian had attacked public address team. VIDEO

In Lviv, a confrontation broke out between military personnel and a civilian woman whilst an alert team was carrying out its duties. A video circulating on social media shows a man in military uniform pushing and shoving the woman, causing her to fall. The Lviv Regional TCR stated that this was preceded by the woman using tear gas against the military personnel.

This was reported by the Lviv TCR, as reported by Censor.NET.

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On his social media accounts, MP Oleksii Honcharenko shared several videos from a protest rally in Lviv. The footage included a confrontation between military personnel and a civilian woman. In the video, a man in military uniform forcibly pushes a woman away from the entrance to a block of flats, shoves her, causing her to fall into a flowerbed next to the building. A police officer stepped in to restrain the soldier, saying: "Don’t touch the woman."

According to the TCR, a man subject to military service refused to show his military registration documents to the notification team, began to run away and dashed into the entrance hall of a residential block. After this, as claimed by the Military Registration and Enlistment Office, a woman who was standing nearby began to block the entrance to the building and obstruct the actions of the notification team. The TCR also stated that she used tear gas against the military personnel.

Watch more: In Kovel, man was dragged from private courtyard onto TCR bus: military registration and enlistment office claimed he was fleeing inspection. VIDEO

The TCR claimed the video had been "manipulated"

The Lviv Regional TCR claim that only part of the recording is being circulated on social media, which does not show the start of the conflict.

"A number of Telegram channels are circulating not the full picture of the event, but a separate fragment – the moment when the serviceman is already reacting to aggressive actions directed at him," the statement reads.

The TCR described the dissemination of the video as a "manipulation scheme" and stated its readiness to investigate the circumstances of the incident and conduct a legal assessment of the actions of all those involved.