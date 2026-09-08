In Kovel, man was dragged from private courtyard onto TCR bus: military registration and enlistment office claimed he was fleeing inspection. VIDEO

In Kovel, members of the alert team entered a private garden in pursuit of a man who was fleeing a document check, after which they carried him out to an official minibus. MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported the incident on his social media accounts, describing the military’s actions as "abduction", whilst the Volyn Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support stated that the man had entered the private property of another person of his own accord.

This was reported to journalists by the Volyn Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support, according to Censor.NET.

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The incident took place on 1 September. According to the TCR, a mobilisation team was checking citizens’ military registration details in Kovel. Upon seeing the official vehicles, one of the men allegedly began to flee and ran into someone else’s yard.

"It was he who first trespassed on private property, evading the lawful demands of the alert team’s representatives," the TCR stated.

In the CCTV footage released by Honcharenko, six military personnel can be seen running after the man into the garden, and he is subsequently carried out to a minibus.

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The MP stated that he considers the actions of the TCR officials to be an unlawful intrusion onto private property and the abduction of a person.

"This is not the work of the TCR. This is the abduction of a person and trespassing on private property," stated Honcharenko.

The TCR, however, reported that after the man’s identity had been established, it transpired that he had breached military registration rules, following which he was taken to a service vehicle.

Read more: TCR employee in Odesa region ran over 2-year-old boy and fled scene of accident, – police. PHOTO

Another altercation occurred during the incident. According to the TCR, the driver of the car attempted to run over military personnel, after which he was pursued by the police. When the man was cornered on a dead-end street, he allegedly locked himself in the car, retrieved a hunting rifle and threatened to use it. After around 20 minutes of negotiations, he handed the weapon over to the police and was arrested.

The Volyn TCR stated that both men had undergone a medical examination on the same day, were deemed fit for military service and were conscripted into one of the military units.

At the same time, the TCR acknowledged a problem with the actions of the mobilisation team itself: its members were briefed on the inadmissibility of entering private property without proper legal grounds.

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