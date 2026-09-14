"Ukraine has given Europe time to prepare for worst-case scenario, but we are not making most of it," - Latvian Prime Minister Kulbergs

By resisting Russian aggression, Ukraine has given Europe time to prepare for the worst-case scenario; however, European countries are not making the most of this time. According to Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, every day should be devoted to strengthening preparedness for potential threats.

This is reported by Delfi, as reported by Censor.NET.

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As Kulbergs noted following the European Arctic Summit in Finland, time is the most valuable resource that Ukraine has, in effect, provided to other European states.

"We cannot buy time. They have given us time to prepare, but we are not making the most of it," said the Latvian Prime Minister.

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According to him, Europe must use every day to prepare for the worst-case scenario, as it is only through sufficient preparedness and the ability to deter aggression that peace can be secured.

Kulbergs also criticised the gradual return of Russians to international public life, particularly in sport and culture.

"We will bring them back to normal," he emphasised.

The Prime Minister of Latvia has called for greater efforts to explain the reality of the Russian threat to Europeans and to counter Russian propaganda on social media. According to him, the disinformation spread there is influencing public sentiment in European countries.