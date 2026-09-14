Zelenskyy appoints Kostiantyn Humeniuk as new Commander of Medical Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Kostiantyn Humeniuk as the new Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in Decree No. 910/2026 published on the president’s website, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

In a separate decree, Zelenskyy dismissed Anatolii Kazmirchuk, who had held the post since 2023.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa said that Kostiantyn Humeniuk is a military surgeon and colonel of the medical service.

According to him, Zelenskyy made the decision jointly with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi. Humeniuk has earned authority among military personnel and the trust of the volunteer community.

"There is much work and many difficult tasks ahead. The priority in this position is preserving the life and health of the Ukrainian servicemember," Palisa added.

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More about Humeniuk

Kostiantyn Humeniuk is an Honoured Doctor of Ukraine, Doctor of Medical Sciences, and laureate of the Borys Paton National Prize.

Until today, he has served as the Armed Forces’ Chief Surgeon. He was also Chief Surgeon during the Anti-Terrorist Operation and Joint Forces Operation.

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