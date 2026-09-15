Russian frigate fired signal flares at Danish helicopter: Sybiha claimed that Russia was attempting to destabilise Europe

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed solidarity with Denmark following an incident in which a Russian frigate fired two signal flares at a Danish helicopter. The Foreign Minister described the Russian military’s actions as provocative and unacceptable.

Sybiha reported this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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As the Ukrainian Foreign Minister noted, the incident in Denmark is part of wider attempts by Moscow to destabilise the situation in Europe.

"Moscow continues its attempts to destabilise the situation in Europe, not just in Denmark. Joint and decisive action is needed, and Ukraine is ready to do everything in its power to help strengthen Europe’s defences against threats from Russia," said Sybiha.

He emphasised that Ukraine stands in full solidarity with Denmark and is ready to help strengthen the defence of European countries against Russian threats.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, Denmark summoned the Russian ambassador after a Russian frigate fired two signal flares in the direction of a Danish helicopter. The Russian ambassador, however, blamed Denmark for the incident, claiming that it was the helicopter’s manoeuvres that had ‘provoked’ the Russian vessel.

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