Another successful test of interceptor against jet-powered ’shaheds’ has taken place – Zelenskyy heard reports from Drapatyi and Khmara

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, and the Minister of Defence, Yevhen Khmara.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Interceptors for Russian jet-powered shaheds

"Today, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi reported on a new development from our manufacturers: another interceptor designed to counter Russian jet-powered drones has been successfully tested. The ‘Shahed’ was successfully destroyed, but certain aspects of the interceptor’s control system still need refining. We are continuing our work – it will take some more time. "Thank you to the developers for their hard work!" he said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on oil refinery in Syzran: Russia is attacking our energy sector; we are responding. VIDEO

Long-range strikes

Further military operations and Ukraine’s long-range strikes were also discussed.

"I am grateful to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine for its thorough approach to ensuring the success of operations. Together with Yevhen Khmara and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we have identified the following priority targets, the necessary resources and preparatory measures. The results of long-range strikes against Russia’s oil infrastructure – the backbone of its war effort – are significant, and this is precisely what provides the necessary leverage for diplomacy.



Ukraine is ready to take its own de-escalation steps, but our partners must ensure that Russia acts in good faith in implementing its de-escalation measures regarding our critical infrastructure – in a long-term and reliable manner. Thank you to everyone who is helping! Thank you to every one of our units for their accuracy!" the President added.

Read more: Ukraine’s defence budget deficit stands at 23 billion euros, - Khmara