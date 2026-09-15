Petrol stations in Kyiv region will gain access to real-time drone detection system

Petrol stations in the Kyiv region will gain access to a specialised digital air situational awareness system, which will enable them to track the movements of hostile aerial targets in real time and respond more swiftly to any threat.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Following a decision by the Kyiv Region Defence Council Kyivshchyna and in coordination with the Joint Forces Operation, petrol stations in the region will be granted access to a specialised digital air situation awareness system, which is used by the Defence Forces.



Access to this system will enable responsible staff at petrol stations to view up-to-date information on the movement of enemy air targets in real time and to make more rapid decisions regarding the operation of petrol stations during a threat," the statement reads.

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What will change?

This means that petrol station staff will no longer have to rely solely on a general air-raid alert.

"They will have more information about a specific threat and will be able to respond in good time to ensure the safety of staff and members of the public at the petrol station.



Recent enemy attacks show that petrol stations and other fuel infrastructure facilities are also under threat.



"That is why we must stay one step ahead in these new circumstances," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

At the same time, drivers are urged to take warning signals seriously and to follow the instructions of petrol station staff regarding operations during emergencies.