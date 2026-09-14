Two Russians push car in petrol station queue, hoping to buy fuel. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing Russians filming local residents pushing a car in a queue at a petrol station due to a lack of fuel.

As Censor.NET reports, the footage shows two men pushing their car in a queue at a petrol station in the middle of the night, hoping to buy fuel.

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Russian residents are increasingly posting videos on social media reporting fuel problems and fights at petrol stations.

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