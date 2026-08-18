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News Video Fuel shortage in the Russian Federation
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Endless queue at gas station in Saransk: "This is absolute sh#tshow. Look at this queue". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian man filming an extremely long queue at a gas station in Saransk.

As reported by Censor.NET, the local resident emotionally explains that he previously filmed traffic jams as people returned from work, but now Russians are similarly heading to gas stations en masse in an attempt to find fuel.

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Amid fuel supply problems across Russian regions, Russians are increasingly being forced to search for operational gas stations where they can still refuel their cars.

"This is absolute sh#tshow. Look at this queue for the gas station," the young man adds in the video.

Watch more: Russian man rode horse to get petrol whilst others were queuing for kilometres at petrol station. VIDEO

Watch more: Female occupier beats up Russian man in petrol station queue: "What are you doing? You’ve lost your f#cking mind, for f#ck’s sake". VIDEO

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