Russian man rode horse to get petrol whilst others were queuing for kilometres at petrol station. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian man riding a horse towards a petrol station in the Russian Federation, bypassing motorists queuing for a kilometre for fuel.

According to Censor.NET, the man explains that he set off on horseback to get petrol because his car had run out of fuel.

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Meanwhile, other Russians waiting in the queue at the petrol station are filming the unusual ‘petrol attendant’ on their mobile phones.

It seems that, against the backdrop of the fuel shortage, residents of Russian regions are already beginning to look for alternative ways to get around.

"So we’ve come out with ‘Typhoon’ to get some petrol; we’ve run out at home," says the Russian man in the footage.

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