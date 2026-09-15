Security at railways, petrol stations and critical infrastructure will be stepped up – Zelenskyy convened meeting of High Command

President Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the High Command, at which the key issue was contracts for the production of defence systems for critical infrastructure and logistics.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"We have analysed in detail the needs of Ukrzaliznytsia, the petrol station networks and certain critical enterprises, which are particularly significant targets for Russian attacks.



Clear intelligence reports: we have identified where Russian terrorist attention is most focused in the enemy’s approved plans. Solutions are in place to ensure defence. In particular, we will significantly strengthen our electronic warfare capabilities and increase procurement volumes – the contracts have been confirmed. The operations of designated mobile fire groups and air defence lines will also be reorganised," the statement reads.

Read more: Another successful test of interceptor against jet-powered ’shaheds’ has taken place – Zelenskyy heard reports from Drapatyi and Khmara

At the same time, the Ministry of Finance has been instructed to provide additional resources to meet logistical needs.

"I would like to thank all our partners who are working alongside us to ensure the smooth running of the railways. We discussed the challenges and possible joint measures with our partners to ensure the security of logistics in border areas with EU countries and Moldova," said the President.

There was also a report on the capabilities of Ukrzaliznytsia to carry out repairs to rolling stock and to supply equipment.

"It is important that partners continue to support Ukrainian Railways and that state-owned banks also back the company. The Ukrainian Government is preparing a decision on alternative logistics routes in frontline regions, and has worked out algorithms for combining rail and bus routes. Tasks have also been updated to protect specific critical infrastructure sites – the details are not public. I am grateful to Ihor Klymenko for his thorough organisation of the Headquarters’ work. Glory to Ukraine!" added the Head of State.

Read more: I did not sign suspicion against Kryvonos earlier under pressure from Zelenskyy, - Kravchenko















