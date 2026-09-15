I did not sign suspicion against Kryvonos earlier under pressure from Zelenskyy, - Kravchenko

Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he did not sign the notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos while serving as Prosecutor General due to pressure from President Zelenskyy.

He made this statement on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Kravchenko called himself the only prosecutor general who "was not afraid of the intense political and media pressure and served the head of NABU with a fully substantiated notice of suspicion."

"Having clearly ascertained that sufficient evidence had been gathered to support it. The only thing I regret is that, under pressure from the President, I did not sign the notice of suspicion much earlier. However, as we heard yesterday from the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, they are now ‘awaiting a response’ from the President regarding this notice of suspicion…," he noted.

He also noted that Kryvonos was served with a notice of suspicion of committing a crime in strict accordance with procedural law.

"I assure you, there were and are no legal grounds for its ‘revocation,’" Kravchenko added.

Read more: Rada supported Kravchenko’s dismissal from post of Prosecutor General

Kravchenko’s resignation and the allegations against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

The NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

Subsequently, Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of a sham adoption to evade criminal liability.

On 14 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the suspension of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The Office of the Prosecutor General denied reports that a notice of suspicion had been served on Semen Kryvonos.

Kravchenko accused the NABU of attempting to have the notice of suspicion against the bureau’s director, Semen Kryvonos, revoked through backroom deals.

On September 15, 2026, the Rada supported Kravchenko's resignation.

Read more: Kravchenko: In 2014, Kryvonos was involved in scheme to extort $72,000 for plot of land. VIDEO