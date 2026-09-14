Prosecutor General’s Office denies notice of suspicion against NABU Director Kryvonos
The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) said that the notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos had no legal existence and that the corresponding entries in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations had been cancelled.
The PGO reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Statement by Prosecutor General’s Office
"Following the circulation of a statement claiming that one of the heads of the anti-corruption agencies had allegedly been notified of suspicion, we inform you that this information is untrue. No person, including the head of an anti-corruption agency, was notified of suspicion in this criminal proceeding in accordance with the procedure prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. There were no legal grounds for doing so. Statements about an alleged notice of suspicion had no legal meaning," the PGO said.
The agency added that the corresponding entries concerning the notice of suspicion in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations had been cancelled.
Kravchenko’s resignation and the charges against Kryvonos
- Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko said he had signed notices of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to immediately support Ruslan Kravchenko’s dismissal as Prosecutor General.
- NABU and SAPO called Kravchenko’s actions a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.
- According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Kravchenko left Ukraine on the night of September 14.
- The Prosecutor General later said he was currently abroad on a business trip.
- According to Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.
- The Prosecutor General later said that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of fictitious adoption to evade criminal liability.
- On September 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the suspension of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
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