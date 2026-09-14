Prosecutor General’s Office denies notice of suspicion against NABU Director Kryvonos

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) said that the notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos had no legal existence and that the corresponding entries in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations had been cancelled.

The PGO reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Statement by Prosecutor General’s Office

"Following the circulation of a statement claiming that one of the heads of the anti-corruption agencies had allegedly been notified of suspicion, we inform you that this information is untrue. No person, including the head of an anti-corruption agency, was notified of suspicion in this criminal proceeding in accordance with the procedure prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. There were no legal grounds for doing so. Statements about an alleged notice of suspicion had no legal meaning," the PGO said.

The agency added that the corresponding entries concerning the notice of suspicion in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations had been cancelled.

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