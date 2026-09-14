Kravchenko has made public suspicion against NABU Director Kryvonos. FULL TEXT

The Office of the Prosecutor General has published the text of the charges against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant documents were published by Prosecutor General Kravchenko.

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Watch more: Kryvonos is suspected of sham adoption to evade criminal liability, - Kravchenko. VIDEO

Kravchenko’s resignation and the charges against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

The NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

Subsequently, Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of a sham adoption to evade criminal liability

Read more: Case against Kryvonos was prepared by SSU, - Zhelezniak