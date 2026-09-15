Rada supported Kravchenko’s dismissal from post of Prosecutor General

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has endorsed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s motion to dismiss Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The decision was backed by 317 MPs.





Kravchenko took charge of the Office of the Prosecutor General in June 2025. It is not yet known who will act as interim Prosecutor General, as First Deputy Prosecutor General Maria Vdovychenko has also resigned.

Read more: Prosecutor General announces suspicion against NABU Director Kryvonos and leaves Ukraine | Romaliiska. VIDEO

Kravchenko’s resignation and the allegations against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

The NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

Subsequently, Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of a sham adoption to evade criminal liability.

On 14 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the suspension of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The Office of the Prosecutor General denied reports that a notice of suspicion had been served on Semen Kryvonos.

Kravchenko accused the NABU of attempting to have the notice of suspicion against the bureau’s director, Semen Kryvonos, revoked through backroom deals

Read more: NABU Director Kryvonos and SAPO head Klymenko respond to Kravchenko’s allegations. VIDEO