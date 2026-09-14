NABU Director Kryvonos and SAPO head Klymenko respond to Kravchenko’s allegations. VIDEO

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko are holding a media briefing on the situation involving former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Censor.NET reports.

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Details

NABU and SAPO said they regard former Prosecutor General Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on independent anti-corruption bodies. Kryvonos and SAPO head Klymenko are briefing the media on the details of Kravchenko’s allegations.

Read more: Kravchenko has made public suspicion against NABU Director Kryvonos. FULL TEXT

Kravchenko’s resignation and the charges against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko said he had signed notices of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to immediately support Ruslan Kravchenko’s dismissal as Prosecutor General.

NABU and SAPO called Kravchenko’s actions a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Kravchenko left Ukraine on the night of September 14.

The Prosecutor General later said he was currently abroad on a business trip.

According to Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

The Prosecutor General later said that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of fictitious adoption to evade criminal liability.

Read more: Umerov was questioned; he has witness status, - SAPO head Klymenko